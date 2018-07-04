Cost of downing a cold one may be going up thanks to aluminum tariffs, say Sask. beer makers

Craft beer drinkers in Saskatchewan and across Canada could start paying more for their suds as a result of Ottawa's tariffs on U.S. aluminum cans, brewers say.

Aluminum cans, including beer cans, are on the list of American products subject to a 10 per cent tariff when entering Canada as of July 1.

Those in the industry say domestic brewers rely on the U.S. to access 473 millilitre — or 16 ounce — cans of beer, known to consumers as tallboys, which are not produced in Canada.

At least three brewers in Saskatchewan recently started offering their product in these cans for reasons like cheaper packaging costs and consumer popularity, with cans now being preferred over bottles.

"That's just what's hot right now in the industry. That's what consumers are leaning towards," said Mark Heise, president of Rebellion Brewing in Regina.

Mark Heise, the brewmaster at Rebellion Brewing in Regina, says the brewery will try to avoid raising prices as a result of the trade battle for as long as it can. (CBC)

Kari Stenson, co-owner of Black Bridge Brewing in Swift Current, Sask., recently made the switch from smaller cans to 473-millilitre ones, and now expects to increase her prices as a result of Canada's tariffs.

"It's frustrating because we're forced to purchase the product in the States. It's out of our hands right now and it's frustrating because we're having to absorb some of the cost right now until we can reprice, which takes a little time," she said in a recent interview with CBC.

"We really do try to buy as much as we can in our country, it's just some things you just can't.

Tariffs could cost industry millions: Beer Canada

Beer Canada is a volunteer trade association that advocates for brewers from coast-to-coast, including Great Western in Saskatchewan.

Its president, Luke Harford, said the association recently organized brewers across Canada to participate in a campaign to request Ottawa exempt beer cans from its list of countermeasures, which was denied.

"It's going to cost everybody more money, "he said.

Harford expects the tariffs to cost the domestic beer industry millions, adding there are already tariffs on Canadian aluminum going into the U.S.

'Tariff on tariff situation'

"It's a tariff on tariff situation that the domestic brewers are up against."

According to Harford, Canada's 817 breweries purchased half a billion 473 ml beer cans from the U.S. last year.

Rebellion's Heise doesn't plan to raise his prices yet and said his supplier plans to swallow some of the costs for as long as possible.

Brewers say buying 473 ml cans in Canada isn't possible as they are not made here, but are available in the U.S. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

"We'll have to see if this is going to be a short-term or a long-term thing. We don't plan to increase our prices at this point, but we'll see how long we can hold out."

Jeff Allport, owner of Nokomis Craft Ales, says he has not heard anything from his supplier yet.

"I guess it depends how much more we'll be paying. Our costs are increasing all over the place on all of our inputs, so whether it means we have to increase our prices or we absorb it, we'll just have to see."

Lack of capacity in Canada

Unlike tall cans, 355 ml cans are produced in Canada, Harford said. But even so, the industry's demand exceeds the supply, so around 30 per cent of the smaller cans used by Canadian breweries are purchased from U.S. suppliers.

"There isn't the capacity in Canada, and I don't think that that message is necessarily well understood," he said.

"I think there's an expectation, if you will, or maybe a thought, that the can manufacturers here in Canada can just start to produce 473 ml cans."

Stenson said having to pay extra for cans is money that Black Bridge Brewing, as a small business, could have spent on hiring more staff, expanding its brewery or even giving a donation to the community.

"Yes, one can isn't a very big expense. One empty can. But you have hundreds and thousands of them."