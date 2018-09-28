'Saskatchewan's foremost statistician' leaves a hole that won't be easily filled, says brother

A man hailed as "Saskatchewan's foremost statistician" has passed away.

According to his brother, Doug Elliott's death leaves an absence that won't easily be filled.

Jim Elliott said his brother was called on by everyone from the government to media groups, not just to provide statistics, but because of his clear-headed approach to breaking down the data.

"He was very good at explaining the information. Not just necessarily looking at charts and graphs, but I guess interpreting it in a way that people could understand it," Jim said.

"It's going to be tough to not have that."

Doug was known in Saskatchewan as the publisher of Sask Trends Monitor and owner of QED Information Systems. Non-profit organizations, municipalities, First Nations and Metis communities were among those that sought out his experience and knowledge to help them make sense of demographic, social and economic trends.

'Every day is a good day'

Doug passed away on Tuesday at the age of 67. Jim says his brother had dealt with medical illnesses that culminated in a battle with brain cancer. Toward the end, Jim said his brother struggled with the challenges to his mind that had served him so well in the past.

"It was there when you were talking with him. He couldn't remember stuff, or he was having a hard time coming up with the words to explain something," Jim recalled, saying he could see his brother's frustration.

However, he said Doug's wife was there by his side in those times helping him.

"He wasn't alone, in that respect."

He faced each day with courage, strength, and a desire to enjoy that day, to live that day, and not lose any of it. - Virginia Elliott, wife of Doug Elliott

In her husband's obituary, Virginia Elliott said Doug was known as "Saskatchewan's foremost statistician," but paid tribute to his other passions and abilities. She wrote about his love of travelling abroad, his talent as a chef, gardener, woodworker and craftsman.

"He faced each day with courage, strength, and a desire to enjoy that day, to live that day, and not lose any of it. He always said that 'every day is a good day,'" she wrote, adding that even when his health was failing the couple managed to go camping in Duck Mountain Provincial Camp. There they set up camp, build a fire and toasted yet another good day.

For Jim, he said he would remember his brother for his integrity.

"A sense of wanting to make sure that your actions are based on facts and truth and those type of things, and not necessarily as much on ideology . . . and a willingness to also help out."