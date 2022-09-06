Stabbing victims mourned in Saskatchewan as communities grapple with loss

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A mother, a 77-year-old widower and a community first responder have been identified as among the 10 people who were killed during mass stabbings on Sunday in two small Saskatchewan communities.

As victims are identified, community members are grappling with the weight of the tragedy and mourning their lost loved ones.

Among the deceased was Gloria Burns, a front-line worker who died while trying to help others, her brother Darryl Burns said.

"My sister was a very caring person. She devoted her life [to] helping people," he said.

He and his brother, Ivor, said Gloria, 62, worked at the James Smith Cree Nation health clinic. She was responding to a crisis call on the First Nation as the stabbings unfolded and she was killed.

Her brothers describe her as friendly, kind and selfless.

"For her to go into a situation like this where [she was] helping people, even though it cost her life ... that's who she was," Darryl said.

She and nine others were killed on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon, Sask., on Sunday. Eighteen people were injured, four of whom remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Police are still searching for Myles Sanderson, 30, who is wanted in relation to the fatal stabbings and has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Ivor Burns, left, and his brother, Darryl, speak about their sister, who was killed during the mass stabbing incident on Sunday. Gloria Burns was a front-line worker at the James Smith Cree Nation health clinic. (Karen Pauls/CBC)

His brother, Damien Sanderson, was also wanted by police and facing charges.

However, police announced on Monday that they had found Damien Sanderson dead .

More charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Lana Head

CBC News has confirmed that Lana Head, 49, is one of the deceased from James Smith Cree Nation. She leaves behind two daughters: Sable, 31, and Sage, 30.

Head's former partner, Michael Brett Burns, said she worked as a security guard at Northern Lights Casino and was also a commissionaire officer.

Lana Head, 49, of James Cree First Nation, was one of the victims killed in a mass stabbing first reported on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 injured. (Submitted by Michael Brett Burns)

Her death was first reported by APTN. Head had posted on Facebook that she had "so many good memories to cherish," just hours before the mass stabbing.

Now, the social media page is filled with tributes from her loved ones.

"I am going to miss your sweet hellos and messages. I will forever cherish your sweet demeanour and caring ways," wrote one of Head's friends.

Wes Petterson

Flowers have been placed near the home of Wes Petterson, a 77-year-old widower from Weldon, who has also been identified as a victim in the mass stabbings.

"If someone needed a hand, he helped. He was a kind-hearted man," said Weldon resident Ruby Works. She said she had known Petterson since she was a little girl. He was like an uncle to her and she said he cared deeply about his neighbours in the town of about 200 people.

She told CBC News that she collapsed to the ground when she heard he had been killed.

"I couldn't even breathe. I couldn't even catch my breath," she said, adding that she's still in shock.

Wes Petterson, a 77-year-old widower from Weldon, has also been identified as a victim in the killing spree. Flowers have been placed around his home. (Don Somers/CBC)

Works said she remembers Petterson as a kind-hearted man who loved his cats and enjoyed his homemade Saskatoon berry jam.

"He didn't deserve this," she said. "Both communities are destroyed. All lives are shattered."

The Burns brothers say their community is in chaos as it grapples with the aftermath of the "massacre" and needs help to get through this tragedy.

James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon are within 60 kilometres of Prince Albert, and about 20 kilometres of each other.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated when the identities of more victims are confirmed.

Darryl Burns looks over a family photo album featuring his sister, Gloria, 62, who was killed on Sunday. (David Stobbe/Reuters)

Support is available for anyone affected by the latest reports. The Hope for Wellness hotline offers immediate help to people across Canada. Mental health counselling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.