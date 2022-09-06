RCMP have sent an alert telling residents of James Smith Cree Nation to shelter in place after a report of a possible sighting of mass killing suspect Myles Sanderson.

Sources tell CBC there is a heavy police presence on the reserve as police continue to search for Sanderson, who is accused of murder along with his deceased brother, Damien Sanderson, 31, in connection with the mass stabbing that left 10 people dead and 18 injured in the area of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon, Sask.

Those tallies do not include the suspects.

Damien Sanderson was found dead Monday with wounds that did not seem self-inflicted, according to RCMP.

Police from Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba were searching for the Sandersons after the attacks sparked a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning.

Myles Sanderson is facing three counts of first-degree murder, as well as attempted murder and break and enter.

Police say he may have sustained injuries, though it hasn't been confirmed. He was last believed to be driving a black Nissan Rogue with the licence plate 119 MPI on Sunday, and police say that vehicle was reported in Regina at 11:20 a.m. CST the same day.

Before he was the subject of a multi-provincial search, Crime Stoppers had issued an alert for Myles who was considered unlawfully at large.

Parole Board of Canada documents show that over two decades he amassed 59 convictions for crimes including assault, assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and robbery.

He was given a lifetime prohibited weapons ban because of his violent behaviour.

Saskatchewan RCMP continues to search for Myles Sanderson, who is six-foot-one and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. (Saskatchewan RCMP/The Canadian Press)

CBC News confirmed Tuesday that Earl Burns Sr., a veteran, is among the deceased.

The Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association sent its condolences to the Burns family following his death.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said the hospitals were no longer in a Code Orange, which was announced Sunday following the influx of critical patients from the stabbing rampage.

It also said there were 13 patients still in hospital, including four in critical condition and nine in stable condition. Four have been discharged.

James Smith Cree Nation asking for donations

The James Smith Cree Nation and sister First Nation communities are asking for food and monetary donations in the wake of the mass stabbing.

In an open letter being shared on social media, the Cree Nation, alongside chiefs and council from Peter Chapman Band and Chakastaypasin Band, have asked for food, money and disposable dishware and cutlery.

Investigators in protective equipment examine the ground at a crime scene in Weldon, Sask., on Sunday. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

The group of First Nation communities declared a state of emergency on noon Sunday.

Donations for the Cree Nation can be delivered to the Bernard Constant Community School gymnasium.

It asked any monetary donations to be given as gift cards, cheques or cash and that donations would be logged.

Universities, schools change operations

The University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon said in a statement Monday it would be postponing some large campus gatherings, including some Welcome Week events scheduled for Tuesday, "out of respect for these communities and for the fact that the situation remains an emergency."

It said it would be offering support to students, staff and faculty with connections to James Smith Cree Nation as well as opening the doors to the Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Centre as a "safe gathering place" for campus community.

The University of Regina said in an email Tuesday that it's upped security on campus and has ensured dormitory doors are only accessible through a keyed entrance.

The two dozen schools in Saskatchewan's Northwest School Division are on "hold and secure until further notice," director of education Duane Haulk said in an email: "With one suspect still at large, we will be hyper vigilant in maintaining the safety of students, teachers and school staff."

In Saskatoon, the Catholic School Board said in an email that supports will be available for those affected and schools will remain open.

The Public School Board in Saskatoon said it would also be operating as usual, with supports for those affected.

Both universities and the school boards offered their condolences and prayers in their statements and emails to those affected.