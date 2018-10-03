'I am so ashamed,' man tells family of Regina stabbing victim as he pleads guilty to 2014 killing

Rhonda Werstiuk says she can picture everything that happened the night in 2014 when her brother, Marvin, a kind-hearted man who loved kids, was stabbed and killed at a Regina home.

"He went to the bar to play pool … after his shift or whatever. He went to play pool to just to let loose."

She heard that while at the Triple 8 Pizza lounge, Marvin Sefton met two strangers— Jessica Pelletier, 28 at the time, and Christopher MacGregor, the 43-year-old who, on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in her brother's death.

MacGregor had originally been charged with second-degree murder.

"I know I am probably the last person you want to hear from," MacGregor told Marvin's family, who were seated in the Regina Court of Queen's Bench courtroom, as he read a letter of apology on Wednesday.

Marvin Shefton met the man who would ultimately plead guilty to his stabbing while at Triple 8 Pizza's lounge. (Supplied)

"I struggle every day dealing with the fact that I personally took another person's life and I know I was not raised in that manner. I am so ashamed. I cannot ask Marvin Sefton's family to forgive me, when I cannot forgive myself," he said.

"I wish I would have never committed this horrible crime."

Justice Jennifer Pritchard accepted a jointly submitted sentence of eight years for MacGregor.

Marvin Sefton was stabbed to death at a 2014 Regina house party that 'took a turn for the worst,' the Crown prosecutor said. (Submitted by Rhonda Werstiuk)

Sefton's family listened along with MacGregor's sister, girlfriend, niece and mother as Crown prosecutor Chris White detailed the night Sefton was killed.

White outlined that MacGregor, Pelletier and Sefton — previously strangers — all ended up meeting at the Triple 8 Pizza lounge on Victoria Avenue East.

House party 'took a turn for the worst'

Court heard the trio decided to go to MacGregor's house, leaving the bar at about 12:50 a.m. on March 1.

Sefton had cocaine, court heard, and they picked up coolers at The Empire and went back to the house, where people partied.

"Shortly before 3 a.m. things took a turn for the worst," said White.

Citing previous testimony from Pelletier, White said she felt MacGregor's mood change and grew nervous because of a previous comment he made that somebody was going to be raped.

She eventually passed out. When she woke up she tried to find Sefton.

Rhonda Werstiuk, seen here with her husband, David, says her brother Marvin was a man with a big heart who loved kids.

"She ended up literally tripping over him at some point on the floor," White said.

"He was clearly dead."

Frightened, she ran out of the house and almost directly into a police officer, responding to a 911 call made by MacGregor, White said.

False statements led to murder charge

Court heard MacGregor called 911 twice that night and in the second call told the dispatcher he saw Pelletier passed out near a knife.

She was ultimately arrested and charged with second-degree murder, partly because of false statements MacGregor made to police, which pointed the finger at Pelletier, White said.

Eventually the Regina Police Service received information that MacGregor was responsible and he was charged with second-degree murder. Pelletier's charge was stayed.

Court heard MacGregor gave police another version of events. This time, he said Sefton made a sexual advance toward him, then began posturing like he wanted to fight. MacGregor said he grabbed a knife from his kitchen and stabbed Sefton once.

Crown prosecutor Chris White said Chris MacGregor lied to police and let an innocent woman sit in remand. (CBC News)

The exact details of what happened and why are still a mystery.

"What we do know is that there was a man who was stabbed," White said.

"We also know that there was a man who was not prepared initially to take responsibility for it, to point the finger of blame at someone else and allow that person to sit in custody for a month and a half."

'Heartfelt expression of remorse': defence

MacGregor cried throughout Wednesday's proceedings, often looking down and to his supporters as lawyers spoke.

He whispered "I love you" to supporters before court began.

"It was one of the most heartfelt expressions of remorse I've seen in my approximately 15 years practising criminal law," said his lawyer, Noah Evanchuk.

Noah Evanchuk, lawyer for MacGregor, says his client hoped pleading guilty to manslaughter would give some solace to the family of Marvin Sefton, who he stabbed and killed in March 2014. (CBC)

He described MacGregor as a man for whom the stabbing was out of character and said his client has carried a heavy burden since it happened, and hoped that a guilty plea would offer some solace to Sefton's family.

Court heard MacGregor, a ​Métis father of two, had a difficult upbringing, suffering emotional, physical and sexual abuse as a child and bouncing around to different foster homes.

He was also exposed to alcohol abuse, Evanchuk said. MacGregor now struggles with addiction, the lawyer said, which he characterized as a way for MacGregor to self-medicate from pain in his early life.

Justice Pritchard noted it's rare these days for someone to take responsibility for their actions and said that factored into her sentencing decision, adding that based on the Crown's evidence, a conviction would have been difficult.

Family hoped for longer sentence

Sefton's sister, Rhonda, had hoped for a longer sentence, but said she's glad to see it's over.

"Marvin was a human being," Sefton's brother-in-law, Dave Werstiuk​, said.

"I don't know what gave Mr. MacGregor the right to play God at that time and yes, there was booze, there was drugs, there was whatever — but you're still a person," he said.

"Think. And yes, you may have had a hardship growing up, but so have I, so has Rhonda."

"So has Marvin," Rhonda Werstiuk​ added.