Sask. soccer fans celebrate goal as Canada eliminated from men's World Cup

It was a moment of disappointment for Amielle Christopherson on Sunday when it became clear that Team Canada would not make it to the FIFA World Cup knockout round in Qatar.

Alphonso Davies becomes 1st Canadian man to score in FIFA tournament, but Croatia wins 4-1

Theresa Kliem · CBC News ·
On Sunday Amielle Christopherson (left) and her friends were watching Team Canada play Croatia at the 2022 World Cup. The Yard and Flagon in Saskatoon, Sask., was one of the pubs in the city offering a World Cup watch party for people. (Theresa Kliem/CBC)

It was a moment of disappointment for Amielle Christopherson when it became clear on Sunday that Team Canada would not make it to the next round at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Saskatoon woman and her friends were watching the game at the Yard and Flagon Pub in the city, which was filled with soccer fans for Canada's second match at the tournament.

While the team ended up losing 1-4 against Croatia, there was also a moment of joy and pride for Christopherson and the other fans at the pub when Alphonso Davies scored the first World Cup goal in the history of the Canadian men's soccer team.

"Croatia was always going to be hard," said Christopherson after the final whistle blew.

"The fact that we scored first is a big deal. The fact that we finally got to score in a World Cup is a big deal."

Davies' goal within the first 67 seconds of the game also impressed other people in the Saskatoon pub. Mark Touet was one of them.

He described the goal as another step forward in Canadian soccer.

It would have been a dream for the Saskatoon man to see Canada keep going, but Touet was also not surprised that the team has been eliminated from contention for the knockout rounds, he said.

"We were never supposed to go through," said Touet.

"That would have been big, but it's a victory to be there and to show that we can play on a world stage."

The goal by Davies is Canada's first-ever at the men's World Cup, having failed to score in their opener against Belgium and in their only previous tournament appearance 36 years ago. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

'Fun team to watch' 

Christopherson agreed with Touet. 

She thinks Canada impressed a lot of people at this tournament, considering they were facing off against Belgium — the second-ranked team in the world — and Croatia, the runner-up to France at the World Cup four years ago in Russia.

"Canada is known as a hockey country, and I think a lot of people underestimated … what we could bring to the field," said Christopherson.

"They played their hearts out."

After Canada's opening loss to Belgium in Qatar and the defeat against Croatia on Sunday, the team has one last game against Morocco on Thursday, though it's joined Qatar as the only teams already eliminated in the knockout rounds. 

However, Christopherson hopes she is not the only one who is proud of Team Canada.

"They showed up and they did what they were supposed to do," she said.

"They're a fun team to watch."

John Herdman, head coach of Canada, applauds fans after the 1-4 loss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Canada at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

