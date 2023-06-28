Regina man in hospital after stabbing himself several times in chest during arrest: SIRT

Saskatchewan's police oversight body is investigating an arrest, during which police say the accused stabbed himself in the chest with a knife several times.

The man is in hospital in serious condition.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m. CST Tuesday, the Regina Police Service notified the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) about an incident where a person was injured while being taken into custody.

Earlier that morning, members of the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit — which is mandated to reduce online child sexual exploitation and investigate sex offenders — executed a search warrant at a home in Regina as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a news release issued by SIRT Wednesday.

Police told the 42-year-old man living at the house he was under arrest as a result of the search, the release says. The man then got a knife from a drawer and stabbed himself in the chest "several" times before officers took him into custody, it says.

Police took the knife and performed first aid until paramedics arrived and rushed the man to hospital, the release says.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate incidents where someone is killed or injured because of the actions of police, or while they were in custody. It also investigates allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

SIRT civilian executive director Gregory Gudelot and three investigators have been sent to Regina to investigate what occurred Tuesday, the release says.

They will examine the officers' conduct during the incident, including the context behind the man's arrest and the cause of his injuries, the release says. A final report will be publicly released within 90 days of the investigation ending.

In the meantime, the Saskatchewan ICE unit will maintain control of its investigation.