Province, Saskatoon Tribal Council settle legal dispute over child welfare programs

The provincial government and the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) have settled an almost three-year long legal dispute about child welfare programs.

"Our government's new partnership with STC will be based on collaboration, dialogue and respect," said Social Services Minister Paul Merriman in a news release.

The relationship hasn't always been based on those ideals.

The Ministry of Social Services announced in June 2016 they were assuming responsibility for child welfare programs served by STC.

Social Services Minister Donna Harpauer released a statement at the time saying the ministry had issues with the STC when trying to access information about their child welfare programs and child protection files.

The statement said STC had repeatedly refused the ministry access to its on-reserve files and the children the STC serves.

In response, former STC chief Felix Thomas told CBC News he was disappointed with the ministry's tactics.

He said in the past he has attempted to start a conversation with the ministry about signing an agreement so information about the STC's child programs could be made available.

Felix Thomas, former chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council, told reporters in June 2016 there can be a sharing of child welfare information between the tribal council and the province, but it needs to be a "respectful" process. (CBC News)

STC applied for an interim injunction to restrain the government from confiscating its child welfare files. STC also asked for a judicial review to look at the conduct of social services and the Government of Saskatchewan in stripping the STC's on-reserve child welfare programs and its negotiation tactics.

Legal action ended

The legal dispute has now been resolved and the government says it will be working with STC to help families in the child welfare system.

"We are committed to working together to improve outcomes for Indigenous children and families and to preserve connections to their language, culture and values," said Merriman.

A "First Contact Panel Protocol" will be on the main priorities moving forward, according to the release.

The protocol will enable social services and STC to formally work together with families involved in the child welfare system.

"The children are the priority and together we can move forward toward reconciliation and help our own children in care because it is our shared priority to keep all children safe," STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said.

"This is a positive move towards building a nation to nation relationship."