Sask. airports relieved WestJet pilots aren't on strike — but travellers still burned

People running Saskatchewan's major airports were relieved to learn Friday morning that WestJet pilots would not be on the picket line — but some customers are still feeling the sting.

After months of negotiating, WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), representing pilots from WestJet and Swoop, reached a tentative agreement shortly before Friday's strike deadline. Swoop doesn't operate in Saskatchewan, so only WestJet travellers in the province would have been affected.

"We're really relieved," said CJ Dushinski, vice-president of business development and service quality for the Saskatoon Airport Authority.

"I don't think a lot of people felt super confident that a deal was going to be reached — ourselves included."

About 1,800 WestJet and Swoop pilots were preparing to walk off the job at 3 a.m. CST Friday, but WestJet and the union reached a deal-in-principle late Thursday night.

Union members will soon vote to ratify the agreement, according to an ALPA news release issued Thursday . WestJet union leaders believe the contract provides better job security and compensation, as well as more flexible work schedules.

"We're very happy that it appears WestJet and the pilots' union have struck a deal," said James Bogusz, CEO of the Regina Airport Authority. "This is very important for our community."

WestJet and Swoop pre-emptively shut down parts of their respective networks, in anticipation of a strike.

WestJet cancelled more than 100 flights, including several in Saskatoon and Regina. WestJet Encore and Link flights would have still taken off, and a fraction of its 737 Boeing fleet would have still been in operation.

Airports do not dictate flight operations, but the Saskatoon and Regina airports were each in touch with WestJet about the situation and had plans in place to help affected travellers as much as possible.

"All in all, this could have been a lot worse," Bogusz said.

Cancellations muddle travellers' plans

The pre-emptive cancellations, however, have forced some travellers to switch to different airlines at the last minute, while grounding others.

Two elite minor soccer teams — about 40 people overall — from Saskatoon scrambled to make it to a tournament in Mississauga, Ont., only to wind up stranded in Regina and then return home before dawn Friday.

"We tried our best to make it work, but no route would get us there safely in time to play our games," said Cam Houle, one of the coaches.

"[The players] were quite resolute and quite understanding, but they were also pretty heartbroken."

The Saskatoon REX and Whitecaps teams, shown here, were supposed to fly to Ontario for a tournament this weekend. But WestJet cancellations ruined their plan. (Submitted by Cam Houle)

The teams were supposed to take off on a WestJet flight in Saskatoon, but it was cancelled, Houle said. The airline booked them on the next available Air Canada flight in Regina.

The teams drove to Regina, where they learned they were on standby. They were assured they would get seats when it was time to board, Houle said, but were later informed the flight was full.

"Because Air Canada didn't take responsibility, and because WestJet didn't take responsibility, nobody gave us anything," he said.

Thousands of dollars had already been spent on tournament registration fees, hotels, food and car rentals, Houle said. But eventually, the coaches pulled the plug.

They had to call the parents — who had returned to Saskatoon after dropping team members off in Regina — to be picked up, Houle said, adding that he arrived home around 4 a.m. Friday.

Air Canada is trying to accommodate WestJet passengers affected by cancellations, a spokesperson says, but it has to do so within the confines of its own demand. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Air Canada is aware of the situation and has redirected the passengers back to WestJet for travel options, an Air Canada spokesperson told CBC News, adding that the airline can only accommodate WestJet passengers so much in addition to its own demand.

WestJet has yet to respond to CBC News' request for comment.

Connor Guillet, meanwhile, has to wait more than a week before he can leave for Kyrgyzstan, a country in central Asia.

Guillet, a Saskatoon man attending the University of Victoria in B.C., had been organizing to work as a student advisor at the University of Central Asia in the city of Bishkek, where he would also set up a student exchange program between the two universities.

He was packed and had bid farewell, but his flight to Toronto was cancelled, he said. He needed the connection to make it overseas.

Connor Guillet, from Saskatoon, is missing the start date for an internship in Asia because of WestJet cancellations. (Nicholas Frew/CBC)

"I was just stressed out, trying to figure out what was going on, how I going to get there," Guillet said.

"I was also communicating with both schools to try to figure out a plan, because there have been itineraries in place, there are specific deliverables to be met. It's a pretty big professional opportunity."

The universities have been understanding, he said, but he's disappointed because the cancellations ended up being for nothing and it forced him to miss his start date.

Passengers seeking compensation should have a strong case, given no strike actually occurred, said Gábor Lukács, president of Air Passenger Rights. But federal legislation may get in the way.

The main question is whether the anticipated strike was out of the airline's control, he explained. Canadian legislation states that a strike is outside of an air carrier's control, he said, but that "would be quite absurd" in this case.

Gábor Lukács, president of the advocacy group Air Passenger Rights, believes WestJet travellers affected by cancellations would have a good case for compensation. (Zoom/CBC)

"If the passenger wants to play it safest, assume that it is outside the carrier's control," Lukács said. "It is absurd. It doesn't make sense. But that is the best, safest legal approach."

WestJet is ramping up operations again, but it will take time before it is up to full speed, the airline said in a statement Friday.

It is pleading for patience from its customers in the meantime, the statement says.