Saskatchewan's top judge stepping down in August
Chief Justice Robert Richards says he will resign effective Aug. 31
Saskatchewan Chief Justice Robert Richards says he will be stepping down from his roles as a Saskatchewan Court of Appeal judge and the province's chief justice this summer.
Justice Richards will be ending both roles effective Aug. 31, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan Law Courts on Friday.
Richards has served as a judge for Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal since 2004. He was appointed chief justice of Saskatchewan in 2013.
"It has been an honour and a great privilege to serve the people of Saskatchewan as a member of the court and as the chief justice of my province," Richards wrote in his resignation letter to the minister of justice, according to Friday's news release.
He studied law at the University of Saskatchewan and at Harvard Law School.
Before becoming a judge, Richards was a law clerk at the Supreme Court of Canada, served as director of constitutional law in the Saskatchewan Department of Justice and was a partner at the law firm now known as MLT Aikins, the news release said.
He is currently the chairperson of the Provincial Judicial Council and the first vice-chair of the Canadian Judicial Council.
