Saskatchewan's Sri Lankan community holds vigil for bombing victims

Deadly bombings in Sri Lanka over the weekend are hitting close to home in Saskatchewan.

The Sri Lankan Association of Saskatoon is holding a vigil to mourn the over 300 victims of the attacks.

Thushan Withana-Gamage, the association president, said it's a time for everyone to share stories and experiences while they are so far from their families back home.

"It's a very horrific situation and we were all shocked and panicked in this moment," said Withana-Gamage. "Everybody contacted their families. Some of them are directly or indirectly affected by this attack in Sri Lanka.

"One family had their relatives, two relatives, killed in this incident."

About 200 people make up the Sri Lankan community in Saskatoon.

Mayor Charlie Clark tweeted his condolences over the weekend.

We have a large and growing Sri Lankan community in Saskatoon. <br><br>My condolences as we hear of today’s devastating news of over 200 killed in a terror attack, once again targeting people in worship, this Easter Day. <br><br>We stand with you <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SriLanka?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SriLanka</a>. —@charlieclarkyxe

According to Withana-Gamage, one local man said 90 people from his home village were killed.

The vigil at Briarwood Community Centre coincides with the Government of Sri Lanka declaring the day a national day of mourning. It is expected to run from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Withana-Gamage came to Saskatoon 11 years ago. He said he went home to Sri Lanka last December and thought it was much safer since when he left during the civil war of 2009.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks — some at Christian churches.

Evidence of that connection has yet to be proven.

The Muslim communities in both Regina and Saskatoon have released statements condemning the incidents.

"We stand in solidarity with our Christian brothers and sisters during this difficult time, and offer our support in working against all forms of hatred," said the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan of Regina in an email. "We need to continue working together to counter hate and bigotry with love, peace and harmony."

Authorities said 40 people were arrested following the attack. Between 31 and 39 of the victims have been identified as foreigners.