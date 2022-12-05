Saskatchewan population surpasses 1.2-million milestone

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced on Saturday that the province's population had reached 1.2 million.

As of Dec. 5, there were 1,200,083 people living in Saskatchewan, according to Statistics Canada's population clock.

Saskatchewan accounts for three per cent of the national population. It ranks sixth in provincial population size, trailing Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba.

Last night, Saskatchewan surpassed a major milestone with 1.2 million people now calling our great province home! <br> <br>Prior to 2007, Saskatchewan’s population hovered around 1 million people for decades. <br> <br>[1:2] <a href="https://t.co/LOp5jy2FZx">pic.twitter.com/LOp5jy2FZx</a> —@PremierScottMoe

Saskatchewan's population grew by 6,465 people during the second quarter of 2022, the province's largest jump in any three-month period since Statistics Canada started releasing quarterly population counts in 1971.

That population growth was driven by immigration. Net international migration added 7,365 people to the province.

However, during that same quarter, Saskatchewan had more people leaving for other provinces than coming in from them. From April 1 to July 1, 6,992 people moved from other provinces and territories to Saskatchewan — mostly from Ontario, Alberta and B.C. — but 8,940 people did the opposite, for a net loss of about 2,000.

At the start of the third quarter in of 2022, there were 1,194,803 people living in the province, 13,310 more than the start of the third quarter in 2021.

The province's population grew by 153,572 residents from 2001 to 2021, according to Statistics Canada census data. That is a 15.7 per cent increase.

The Government of Saskatchewan hopes to have 1,400,000 people living in the province by 2030.