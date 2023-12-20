Saskatchewan's police watchdog set to investigate fatal shootout on Red Earth Cree Nation

Saskatchewan's police watchdog is set to investigate a shootout on Red Earth Cree Nation that left a 25-year-old man dead and an RCMP officer injured.

RCMP said they were called to the community northeast of Carrot River, Sask., at about 3:40 a.m. CST after receiving a report of a gunshot.

Officers immediately responded to the scene and arrested two people, according to a RCMP news release.

When officers found a third suspect nearby, RCMP say their vehicles were shot at and that led to an apparent shootout.

RCMP said one of its officers and the 25-year-old man were injured in the shootout.

The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS shortly after, while the officer's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been called in to investigate the RCMP's interactions with the man and as well as the circumstances of his death.

A review of news releases indicates this is the 12th time SIRT has launched an investigation since it began operations at the start of this year.