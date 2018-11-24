Saskatchewan Rush season back on, as league and players reach agreement
Details on 2018-19 season have yet to be announced
Fans of the Saskatchewan Rush will be able to see their team in action this season, after the National Lacrosse League and the players' association agreed to terms on a collective bargaining agreement.
The Professional Lacrosse Players Association confirmed first in a tweet on Saturday evening that a majority of its members had voted to ratify a five-year deal that begins this season.
"This new agreement sets the players in a great position for success as partners in a league and a sport whose best days are ahead," said the association's president Peter Schmitz in a press release.
Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz acknowledged the work of the negotiating committee for its dedication to reach a fair deal for the league and the players.
"Thank you also to the fans and the players for your patience as we worked through this situation."
The Saskatchewan Rush's pre-season games had earlier been cancelled as the league and players were locked in a dispute. But its regular season had not been set to begin until Dec. 1.
Details on the 2018-19 season will be announced at a later date.