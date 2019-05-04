Shock overtime loss dashes hopes for another Sask. Rush championship

Hopes for the Saskatchewan Rush to take their fourth National Lacrosse League championship in five years were dashed when their season came to an abrupt end Friday night.

The Colorado Mammoth shocked a full house at SaskTel Centre with an 11-10 overtime victory against the defending champions in a one-game West semifinal.

The Mammoth went into the fourth quarter down 7-4, but scored six goals to tie the game.

Joey Cupido scored just over four minutes into overtime to lift the Colorado Mammoth into the final, knocking Saskatchewan out of the running for another championship.

Jeff Shattler scored two goals and set up three more for Saskatchewan, who were the highest-ranked team in the league's West division, while Ben McIntosh had a goal and three assists.

Ryan Lee led the Mammoth with three goals and three assists, Jacob Ruest had three goals and two helpers and Eli McLaughlin had two goals and three assists to help Colorado win the one-and-done West semifinal and advance to the division final.

The Rush had defeated the Mammoth 13-8 just one week earlier at the same venue. The Colorado team had been on a four-game losing streak before Friday's win.

Head Coach/GM Derek Keenan addresses media after tonight's heartbreaking overtime loss in the <a href="https://twitter.com/NLL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLL</a> West Division Semifinal.<br><br>Full Video: <a href="https://t.co/aLhWNpPU50">https://t.co/aLhWNpPU50</a> <a href="https://t.co/IurYSRzys3">pic.twitter.com/IurYSRzys3</a> —@SaskRushLAX

Rush coach Derek Keenan said he was "fine" with the playoff format that allows a top team to be eliminated from the playoff by one loss.

"We're not going to make excuses. We just weren't good enough in the fourth [quarter]. We had a good lead. There's no reason to give that up in the fourth, especially after playing so well," Keenan told reporters after the game.

"We just kind of got a little bit loose in the back end and we didn't do a whole lot in the other end."

Keenan said it has been a tough season for the team with a lot of changes, but noted they still finished first in the West division.

'Challenging year'

Rush captain Chris Corbeil agreed it was a challenging year.

"I'm proud of the group, for sure — that was sort of the parting words I left them with in the dressing room there," he said after the game Friday night.

"This game could've gone either way, obviously — that's why it was an overtime game. We were up three goals heading into the fourth quarter, so I'm proud of the effort we put in. We just came up a little bit short."

He said the reality that the team's season is over was still sinking in.

The Mammoth will now go on to face either the Calgary Roughnecks or San Diego Seals in the West division's final.