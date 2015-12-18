Saskatchewan Rush fire head coach Jeff McComb

The Saskatchewan Rush have fired head coach Jeff McComb, the National Lacrosse League team announced Saturday.

The organization has relieved McComb of his duties effective immediately, according to a news release.

Saskatchewan Rush general manager Derek Keenan and offensive coach Jimmy Quinlan will serve as associate head coaches until the end of the 2022 season. Defensive coach Jeremy Tallevi will continue as part of the coaching staff.

"Thirty years in this league and this is by far the hardest decision I've ever had to make," Keenan said in the release.

"It's clear we have not met expectations this year but it's not all on Jeff McComb. He's a great coach."

McComb joined the Rush coaching team in 2014, when the team was based in Edmonton, and became head coach in 2020, after Keenan stepped down from the role.

Due to the pandemic, though, his head coaching debut was delayed until December 2021.

Since 2014, he had helped to guide the club to three National Lacrosse League championships.

But during his first season as head coach, the Rush have struggled with four wins and 10 losses so far — their worst record since the team arrived in Saskatoon in 2016.

"Jeff has done the work that's expected of a head coach, but the team has not performed to the level of our expectations," said Keenan in the release.

"Jeff's been a huge part of our three championships and NLL dominance since then. As a friend, colleague, and on behalf of the Rush organization I thank him for his contributions to our success."

Team struggling in 2nd halves: general manager

The expectations for the team were a lot higher than what they've achieved so far this season, Keenan said in an interview with CBC.

The team should be in a better spot in their division, he added.

"We and a lot of other people may have overestimated our talent level," he said.

"We should really be in the mix in our division, which I think is a little bit of a weaker division this year compared to the East. And we aren't."

Despite the shifts in staffing, Keenan said fans won't see a vastly different playing style.

However, he hopes the changes will help the team win some of the close games going forward.

"It's been kind of mind-boggling as to why we have not performed well in [the] second halves of games," he told CBC.

"We haven't scored enough in the second half of most games. We haven't had big stops defensively. We haven't scored the big goal at the time we need it, and that's not like our group."

Quinlan to become sole head coach

With former team captain Quinlan now stepping up as associate head coach, the organization says it is looking to a younger voice to save the rest of the season.

Keenan, though, doesn't plan to hold the bench co-boss position for long, according to the release.

After this season, he will once again step back, handing sole head coaching duties to Quinlan for the 2022-23 season, the team says.

Keenan is set to fill the offensive coaching position in the 2022 off-season, according to the release.

For the remainder of this campaign, Keenan believes there is still a chance for the team to make the playoffs.

"It's really important that we show our ownership and our fans that we're going to play hard every game," Keenan told CBC.

"Given the pandemic and the fact that we hadn't played in two years, really, and the fact that we haven't had a great season and they're still coming out, we owe it to [the fans]."

Moving forward, Keenan is pleased to have Quinlan as the new head coach.

"Jimmy Quinlan is the Rush franchise, he's been with the team from Day 1 in 2006," said Keenan in the release.

"He epitomizes what the organization is all about."

Quinlan is currently the only player in Rush franchise history to have his number retired.

The now 40-year-old was team captain from 2011 until 2013.

Like McComb, Quinlan joined the Rush coaching staff in 2014.

After the 2018 season he took a break, but returned as the offensive coach in 2021.

"It was important to Derek and me that we wanted to bring someone in who would complement myself and Jeremy on the bench, and there was only one name we wanted," McComb said in a 2020 news release.

The next Rush game is scheduled on April 9 in Saskatoon against the Vancouver Warriors.