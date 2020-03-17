The Saskatchewan government is changing labour laws to provide unpaid leave for workers during a public health emergency.

The government made the announcement as it confirmed its eighth positive COVID-19 test, one more than a day earlier.

Health officials say the new case is someone in their 50s who was tested in Regina after returning from a dental conference in Vancouver.

The labour law changes remove a requirement that someone must work at least 13 consecutive weeks at a job before qualifying for sick leave.

They also remove the provision that requires a doctor's note to qualify for sick leave.

Labour Minister Don Morgan said no one should lose their job because they are doing what they are asked by health officials during a public health emergency.