Saskatchewan changes rules around sick leave to provide unpaid leave for workers during COVID-19
Removes requirement of 13 consecutive work weeks to qualify for sick leave
The Saskatchewan government is changing labour laws to provide unpaid leave for workers during a public health emergency.
The government made the announcement as it confirmed its eighth positive COVID-19 test, one more than a day earlier.
Health officials say the new case is someone in their 50s who was tested in Regina after returning from a dental conference in Vancouver.
The labour law changes remove a requirement that someone must work at least 13 consecutive weeks at a job before qualifying for sick leave.
They also remove the provision that requires a doctor's note to qualify for sick leave.
Labour Minister Don Morgan said no one should lose their job because they are doing what they are asked by health officials during a public health emergency.
