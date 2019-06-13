The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made a decision on injured quarterback Zach Collaros.

The team announced Wednesday it has traded the 30-year-old QB to the Toronto Argonauts for a fourth-round 2020 draft pick.

The move returns Collaros to where he got his start in the CFL eight years ago. He won a Grey Cup with the Argos in his first season, 2012, as the backup quarterback.

Collaros was last active for the Riders in the first game of 2019 season, against Hamilton. He suffered a concussion after a high hit from Ti-Cats defender Simoni Lawrence during a slide in the first drive.

The Riders acquired Collaros in January 2018 from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, which he helped lead to a Grey Cup final in 2014.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo has stepped up for the Riders since Collaros's injury. The Riders are currently 3-3 for the season. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)

He played 14 games with the Green and White, completing 61 per cent of his pass attempts for 2,999 yards and nine touchdowns.

Collaros has thrown for 16,758 yards and 92 touchdowns through eight seasons in the CFL.

He was out for the majority of the 2015 season and into 2016, recovering from a torn ACL. Collaros eventually lost the starting quarterback spot in Hamilton to Jeremiah Masoli.

The Roughriders face the Tiger-Cats in Regina Thursday night.