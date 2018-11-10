Riders list Collaros as starter on depth chart for West Division semifinal

Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros will start on Sunday in the West Division semifinal against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Saskatchewan announced the decision on Twitter after speculation surrounded his health all week.

Collaros was also listed as the starting quarterback in the team's depth chart for the game released Saturday morning.

He was hurt in the Riders' regular season finale on Oct. 27 against B.C. after taking a hit late in the first quarter from Odell Willis.

Collaros passed concussion test protocol and practised all week, although head coach Chris Jones wouldn't announce his starting quarterback.

When asked during a Saturday media availability if Collaros would start Sunday's game, Jones answered, "We prepared both quarterbacks to play . . . . and that's it."

Saskatchewan was without Collaros for four games earlier this season after he suffered a concussion in Week 2.

The Riders are hosting Winnipeg in a playoff game for the first time since 1975.

The winner of Sunday's game will play the Calgary Stampeders in the West final next Sunday.