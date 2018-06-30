Roughriders wrap their arms around Humboldt for Saturday tribute

For more than a few members of the Humboldt Broncos' family, Saturday's football game will be their first time at the new Mosaic Stadium and one with a poignant touch, with tributes planned around the theme 'Humboldt Strong.'

"It's going to bring chills, I think, to our fans and the stadium," said Chris Reynolds, president and CEO for the Roughriders.

He expected there would be several memorable moments and "incredible ovations" throughout the night.

The Riders not only planned to welcome the Broncos' survivors and families, but also would host first responders to the Broncos' team bus accident scene, "thanking them for what they did on that terrible, terrible night.

"Mostly it's for Rider Nation to wrap their arms around Humboldt and around the Broncos," Reynolds said.

The CFL showed its support this week with teams in the league sporting ribbon decals, while the Riders had their own Humboldt Strong decals on the back of their helmets, in honour of the Broncos, for Saturday's game.

"That's why we replaced Saskatchewan with Humboldt Strong at the back — so they'll remain top of mind all through the season," said Reynolds.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders' helmet is adding some Broncos' green and gold to its helmet, with the Riders' president and CEO Craig Reynolds explaining the goal is to keep Humboldt at the "top of mind" throughout the team's season. (Saskatchewan Roughriders)

For the Broncos' team president Kevin Garinger, Saturday's game marked the first time he had stepped into the Mosaic Stadium, watching the Riders take on the Montreal Alouettes.

"We're here with our beloved Riders in Riderville," he said with a smile.

"Right now, we're just going to celebrate the fact that we're here together, in the greatest stadium in football with the greatest team in football, the greatest organization in football."

As part of its show of support, the Saskatchewan Roughriders also held a special practice in Humboldt earlier this month, signing autographs and flipping burgers for community members. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

Garinger sported his own special Roughriders jersey with the words 'Broncos' emblazoned at the back for Saturday's game. While he owns more than one Riders jersey, this particular one meant a lot to him, he said, to honour each of the 29 people aboard the bus on the evening of the April 6 crash.

During the evening, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will be selling special merchandise at Mosaic Stadium, such as Humboldt Strong t-shirts. All proceeds will go toward the Humboldt Strong Community Foundation to help the families and members of the organization affected by the fatal crash.

As great as it was to feel the support of the Riders organization, the game would not itself bring closure for the survivors and families that are still grieving and trying to move forward, noted Garinger.

"I think this is just another part of the journey to healing and everybody's at a different place in this path."