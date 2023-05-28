Sask. Roughriders have grinded out a 3-1 record — but team isn't satisfied with play

The word 'resilience' may be the best way to describe the 2023 Saskatchewan Roughriders so far.

The Riders have been plagued with injuries all season, but pushed their record to 3-1 after a bizarre win over the Edmonton Elks in Week 5.

"We're a resilient bunch," said head coach Craig Dickenson. "The next-man-up mentality that we've been trying to preach has taken hold a little bit and we expect everybody to be ready to go.

"It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when. I think that's what's allowing us to win some close games."

Saskatchewan's three wins — two of which have come against the winless Edmonton Elks — were each decided by four points or fewer.

The team's offence struggled to ignite against the Elks' defence last week, with several starting receivers and linemen sidelined due to injury. But the unit strung a drive together in the dying minutes of the game, scoring a touchdown and making the two-point conversion to tie the game 11-11.

Fans expected overtime, but Mosaic Stadium erupted when the Riders miraculously scored a rouge on the ensuing kick-off to clinch the lead and, ultimately, the victory.

Mitchell Picton's performance Thursday exemplified the next-man-up mentality Dickenson spoke of.

Picton, a utility player who fills multiple holes in the lineup, started at wide receiver against the Elks and led the team with 76 receiving yards on four catches, including the Roughriders' only touchdown.

"I always laugh and say that it's more stressful when I'm not starting, because I'm worried about all five spots and having to go in there," Picton said.

"I have a high level of understanding of this offence. I can fill in and play a lot of different roles — inside, outside, special teams as well.… As long as we're coming away with wins, I'm happy."

Mitchell Picton led the Roughriders in receiving in Week 5 and scored the team's only touchdown. (Gord West/CBC)

The Riders held third place in the west division going into Week 6. But the team is not satisfied with its play thus far.

Dickenson denied the team is playing up or down to its competition, because it's early in the season and teams are still trying to figure themselves out.

But he acknowledged the team hasn't yet played to the standard that the coaches want.

"We do feel like when the chips are down, when we have to have a play, that we're able to do it, so it has given us some confidence," Dickenson said.

"[The players] know we've got to get better. If you make them all close, eventually you're going to lose one."

Roughriders cornerback Nic Marshall credited the defence for doing its job against the Edmonton Elks last week, but he says he can be better. (Gord West/CBC)

Cornerback Nic Marshall, who has picked-off passes during crunch-time in each of the past two games, is among the dissatisfied players.

The defence clamped Edmonton, but Marshall knows he made individual mistakes. He highlighted a play early in the game, when he had to cover a slant route. The pass was incomplete, but the receiver beat Marshall.

"I'm trying to be the best corner in this league," Marshall said.

"It's just the little things I want to work on to be a complete shutdown corner."

Eight Roughriders did not practice Thursday and one saw limited action, according to the team's injury report .

Six players are ruled out for Saturday's game against the Calgary Stampeders at Mosaic Stadium, the report says. Two players are listed as doubtful, while two others are listed as questionable.