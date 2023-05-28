No more 'My bads': Time running out for Roughriders to control playoff fate

The three Es — energy, emotion, execution — are guiding the Saskatchewan Roughriders this week, as they hope to finally end their skid and punch their ticket to the playoffs.

The Riders have been in control of their playoff fate for weeks, despite squandering five straight games. Saskatchewan still holds third place in the CFL West Division and a win against the Calgary Stampeders — the team behind the Riders in the standings — on Friday would clinch a playoff berth.

"We've been fortunate that we're still alive. We still control our own destiny. Now, we've got to take advantage of that and go out there and win a game," head coach Craig Dickenson told reporters after practice Tuesday.

The team's situation may appear familiar: a season ago, the Riders went 6-5 through the first half of the year, then lost out, missing the playoffs.

This year, the team went 6-5 through Week 13 and have lost five games since.

The latest loss was a 38-13 drubbing from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, during which Saskatchewan's defence was picked apart and the offence — with the exception of running back Jamal Morrow — struggled to move the chains and put points on the board.

On Saturday, Dickenson described the loss as an embarrassment and the lowest point of his four years coaching the Riders.

He walked that back a bit Tuesday, expressing gratitude for what he has had. But he said he needs to get the players to show up.

After two days off, general manager — and former Riders player — Jeremy O'Day and some veteran players spoke to the team before Tuesday's practice, Dickenson said. They stressed that players needed to bring better energy, show more emotion and execute better.

"It's never as good or as bad as you think it is," said linebacker Larry Dean. "At the the end of the day, we're not where we want to be, but we're still where we need to be."

Roughriders linebacker Larry Dean says the team needs to stay composed as it prepares for a win-and-get-in game on Friday. (Adam Bent/CBC)

Quarterback Jake Dolegala said the team is in good shape, mentally. But when players make plays and celebrate with each other, the team can feed off of that and build confidence.

Communication and execution are the main things the players need to bring Friday, players and coaches said Tuesday.

"There are no more 'My bads,'" said offensive co-ordinator Kelly Jeffrey. "We're running out of opportunities to say, 'It's OK. We'll do better next time.' There are not many 'next times,' so we have to do it."

The whole team knows it's win-and-get-in against Calgary, Jeffrey said. But he hopes the team's demeanour and effort doesn't change, because that would signal players weren't giving their all for the past month or so.

"This is pro football; every team is good. Everybody's trying to win, so you have to bring your best every week — and this week is no different," he said.

Offensive co-ordinator Kelly Jeffrey says the team has to shore up its execution, because it's running out of time to clinch the playoffs. (Adam Bent/CBC)

The offence is looking to bust open. The unit has struggled recently to score when it matters, accumulating points late in games to make scores look more respectable. On Saturday, however, they struggled to score much at all.

The Riders' run game has been below average compared to the rest of the league this season, forcing the offence to rely on the aerial attack. But Morrow had a big game Saturday, running for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Jeffrey acknowledged he needs to be more patient sometimes, sticking with the rush longer as games unfold. But ultimately, he said, players have to make plays.

"We're doing some good things in practice and not all of it is transferring over," Jeffrey said.

"They're pros; they have to execute."

The offensive coaches, he added, will be more strict this week on small things, such as how the huddle is conducted.

Dolegala to start against Calgary

Dickenson quashed any potential quarterback controversy Tuesday, declaring Dolegala as the starting pivot for Friday's game.

Against Hamilton, Dolegala completed 16 of his 25 pass attempts, throwing for 154 yards. Backup Mason Fine, who had been injured for several weeks, entered the game in the fourth quarter.

Dickenson described his decision as a "gut call," based on the number of games Dolegala has played and what he has produced.