Leaked New York Jets uniforms draw comparison to Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan, is that you?

A picture of the allegedly leaked Jets uniforms making the rounds on Twitter has people asking that very question.

With the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> leak of their new unis. The Saskatchewan Roughriders are like.. <a href="https://t.co/JY0JSwo48c">pic.twitter.com/JY0JSwo48c</a> —@captn_murica_ Jets stole the Saskatchewan Roughriders looks <a href="https://t.co/W7S1ivnAhl">pic.twitter.com/W7S1ivnAhl</a> —@Sullivino_

Some fans weren't too happy with the reveal.

Oh boy these STINK <a href="https://t.co/gTINmta3mf">https://t.co/gTINmta3mf</a> —@PeteBlackburn Ah, figured it out.<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> are now a CFL team. About as close of a rip off of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saskatchewan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saskatchewan</a> Roughriders as you can get. <a href="https://t.co/YxfEiDu74v">pic.twitter.com/YxfEiDu74v</a> —@knicks148

Some were confused.

Thanks for putting New York on the jersey because I swear this was a cheesy CFL ad for the Saskatchewan Roughriders —@CyderHouse12

One fan pointed out that, according to Wikipedia, the Jets's general manager Mike Maccagnan used to scout for the Riders back in 1993-94.

Oh man. The pieces are coming together. Check out Mike Maccagnan's Wiki: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://t.co/rPfcxWVKs8">pic.twitter.com/rPfcxWVKs8</a> —@knicks148

The Jets are set to reveal the new uniforms Thursday.