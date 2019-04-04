Leaked New York Jets uniforms draw comparison to Saskatchewan Roughriders
Jets set to officially reveal new uniforms on Thursday
Saskatchewan, is that you?
A picture of the allegedly leaked Jets uniforms making the rounds on Twitter has people asking that very question.
With the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> leak of their new unis. The Saskatchewan Roughriders are like.. <a href="https://t.co/JY0JSwo48c">pic.twitter.com/JY0JSwo48c</a>—@captn_murica_
Jets stole the Saskatchewan Roughriders looks <a href="https://t.co/W7S1ivnAhl">pic.twitter.com/W7S1ivnAhl</a>—@Sullivino_
Some fans weren't too happy with the reveal.
Oh boy these STINK <a href="https://t.co/gTINmta3mf">https://t.co/gTINmta3mf</a>—@PeteBlackburn
Ah, figured it out.<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> are now a CFL team. About as close of a rip off of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saskatchewan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saskatchewan</a> Roughriders as you can get. <a href="https://t.co/YxfEiDu74v">pic.twitter.com/YxfEiDu74v</a>—@knicks148
Some were confused.
Thanks for putting New York on the jersey because I swear this was a cheesy CFL ad for the Saskatchewan Roughriders—@CyderHouse12
One fan pointed out that, according to Wikipedia, the Jets's general manager Mike Maccagnan used to scout for the Riders back in 1993-94.
Oh man. The pieces are coming together. Check out Mike Maccagnan's Wiki: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://t.co/rPfcxWVKs8">pic.twitter.com/rPfcxWVKs8</a>—@knicks148
The Jets are set to reveal the new uniforms Thursday.
