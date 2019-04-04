Skip to Main Content
Leaked New York Jets uniforms draw comparison to Saskatchewan Roughriders

Football fans in Saskatchewan think leaked pictures of the New York Jets' new uniforms look...familiar.

Jets set to officially reveal new uniforms on Thursday

The leaked Jets uniforms. (@sportingminute/Twitter)

Saskatchewan, is that you?

A picture of the allegedly leaked Jets uniforms making the rounds on Twitter has people asking that very question. 

Some fans weren't too happy with the reveal. 

Some were confused. 

One fan pointed out that, according to Wikipedia, the Jets's general manager Mike Maccagnan used to scout for the Riders back in 1993-94.

The Jets are set to reveal the new uniforms Thursday. 

