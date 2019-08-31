Roughriders sign star punter Jon Ryan to 1-year contract extension

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed punter Jon Ryan to a one-year contract extension.

The six-foot, 217-pound Regina native enters his second season with the Riders after 12 seasons in the NFL.

Ryan played in all 18 games in 2019, making 107 punts for 5,222 yards and a 48.8 yards per punt average. He was the Roughriders 2019 nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and was named a West Division all-star.

Prior to his return to Saskatchewan, Ryan played in 191 NFL games with Green Bay and Seattle, making 914 punts for 40,985 yards -- 311 of which landed inside the 20-yard line. Ryan amassed a career average punt of 44.7 yards with a net average of 38.7 yards.

In 2014, Ryan became the first person from Saskatchewan to win the Super Bowl when the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos.

Prior to his NFL career, Ryan played two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2004 and 2005.

He was named an all-star in 2005 after leading the league with a 50.6 yard punting average.

Ryan was eligible to become a free agent on Tuesday.