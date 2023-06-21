Roughriders coach looks for positive side of Week 2 home loss

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are looking for the positive side of what appeared to be a lopsided loss last Friday.

The Riders hosted their rival, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in the team's home opener last Friday. It was a tight contest most of the way, but ultimately the Bombers won 45-27.

Head coach Craig Dickenson acknowledged Tuesday that some corrections need to be made, but he's upbeat about how his team battled Winnipeg — arguably the best team in the CFL.

"The attitude of the guys was good. Our physicality was good … It was a good game in terms of back-and-forth, we seemed to answer — at least early in the game," Dickenson said after Tuesday's practice in Regina.

"The stick-to-it-ness of the group was tested and we did alright."

Multiple offensive players registered dazzling performances Friday night: quarterback Trevor Harris, who had been a game-time decision due to a hip pointer, threw for 413 yards and three touchdowns — each of which was caught in the end zone by Samuel Emilus.

Wide receiver Tevin Jones also balled out.

Jones was put into the starting lineup last week to fill the void left by receiver Derel Walker, who is on the six-game injury list. He led the Riders in catches and finished with 121 yards receiving in Week 2.

"Everybody's helping me out," Jones told reporters after practice Tuesday.

"My mindset is just to go out there and just beat the man in front of me — whether that's on offence, special teams, anything. I'm just trying to go out there and compete and help win the game."

Wide receiver Tevin Jones was one of the Saskatchewan Roughriders who had to fill in for injured starters against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 2. (Adam Bent/CBC)

He credited prayer and help from teammates — Walker in particular — and the entire coaching for keeping him ready for the opportunity he had on the field against Winnipeg.

Dickenson said he was pleased by Jones' performance Friday, and that the team plans to use him as an outside threat again in Week 3.

More Riders hurt

The Riders continue to be plagued by injuries.

Nine Riders did not practice Tuesday due to injury, while punter Kaare Vedvik — who was injured in the preseason — saw limited action, the team's injury report shows.

On Tuesday, the team announced the signing of running back Rodney Smith, as running back Frankie Hickson is among the injured players. Smith joins the Riders after having been cut during preseason.

Two key defenders — defensive back Nic Marshall and linebacker Derrick Moncrief — fully participated in Tuesday's practice.

Offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins is back with the Roughriders after spending weeks away from the team to deal with a person issue. (Adam Bent/CBC)

The team is also welcoming back offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, who had missed both preseason games and the first two regular season games due to a personal issue.

"It's a brotherhood, man. You miss each other. I'm just happy to be back," Hawkins told reporters after practice.

"[I missed] just being around this team, this energy. I still say there's something special. Trevor always said it, the players always say it. I just feel something special."