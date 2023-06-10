Sask. Roughriders say they're 'clicking great' heading into regular season opener

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are ready to rumble.

The Riders, looking to bounce back after an underwhelming 2022 season, are heading west to open the regular season against the Edmonton Elks on Sunday. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. CST.

"I'm ready to go out there and bippity-bop the defence and have some fun playing football," said centre Peter Godber.

The club got off to a scorching start last year, going 4-1 through its first five games, but spiralled after that. The team finished fourth in the West Division, with a 6-12 record, and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The front office went to work during the off-season, particularly on offence. The Riders signed veteran quarterback Trevor Harris to replace Cody Fajardo, who left to play for the Montreal Alouettes.

They also invested in talent for the offensive line such as Godber, who came from the B.C. Lions, and lineman Philip Blake from the defending champion Toronto Argonauts. The hope is they can bolster a unit that gave up a record 77 sacks in 2022.

Despite the high turnover, the green-and-white rolled during the pre-season, winning both games.

There was an electricity at Mosaic Stadium this week, as the Riders set their sights on the season opener, says head coach Craig Dickenson.

"You could tell the guys are looking forward to it," he told reporters after practice Thursday. "We had a great [training] camp, but they're excited to play games now. We're into the regular season, so it's fun."

Several Riders players told CBC News that the 2022 season is serving as motivation for the season ahead.

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Jamal Morrow is excited to be gearing up for a new season. (Adam Bent/CBC)

"We're trying to get back on track," said running back Jamal Morrow, adding that last year was a disappointment.

"At the end of the day, our goal is to bring a [Grey] Cup to Saskatchewan.… We're chasing excellence."

The Riders will open the season on the road, against a team that hasn't won at home since Oct. 12, 2019. Last season, the Edmonton Elks set the record for the longest home losing streak in CFL history. The streak currently sits at 17 consecutive losses.

But Dickenson is ready for a bout.

Elks head coach Chris Jones — a former Roughriders head coach — is entering his second year in Edmonton, as are some key players in the Elks roster, Dickenson said. Historically, Jones's teams take a huge leap in Year 2.

The Edmonton Elks have lost a record 17 straight games at Commonwealth Stadium, their home arena, shown here. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

"He always brings in so many new players, and Year 2 is when they get it," he said.

"The first year, it's a little bit big and it's new. But if you can get [players] to Year 2, they usually make huge improvements."

Dickenson also recognizes the Riders' defence has to contain Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius.

The starting pivot is talented, tough and athletic, with the ability to scramble and make plays out of the pocket, Dickenson said. It's also his second year with the club.

"Our defence knows they've got their hands full," he said.

Trust built with O-line

With so many new faces, questions about how the Roughriders' offence would gel swirled around the team throughout training camp.

But the players say they've bonded and built trust with one another.

"We're clicking great," said offensive lineman Logan Ferland. "The mesh in the locker room is crazy."

Trust among the individual players is essential for the unit's overall success, said Godber. Quarterback Trevor Harris must trust the linemen to protect him, while the linemen have to trust Harris and how he adjusts them to the defence, the centre said.

Centre Peter Godber says the offensive players have been able to build trust with each other, which should help on the field. (Adam Bent/CBC)

Godber said he and Harris arrived in Regina several weeks before training camp started, which gave them time to build that rapport — as football players and men.

Morrow, the running back, also relies on the linemen to open gaps for him to rush through. He commended the offensive line for being consistent and for the connection he shares with them on the field.

"It's an important part of the offence's success to be on the same page," he said.

"That's what we've been focusing on. We're ready."