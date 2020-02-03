Riders sign linebacker Cameron Judge for 1 more year

Cameron Judge will be a Rider for at least one more year.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the team had extended Judge's contract through the 2020 season.

The linebacker had a great season last year and was nominated as the west division's most outstanding Canadian. Judge made a career-high 61 tackles and 11 special teams tackles in 2019.

He was set to become a free agent next week.

Judge wasn't the only player to receive a contract extension.

On Sunday, the Riders announced they had signed American offensive lineman Takoby Cofield to a two-year contract extension.

Cofield played both left and right tackle for the team in 2019, and played four games before he was injured early in the season.

On Friday, the team also signed fullback Albert Awachie to a two-year contract extension.