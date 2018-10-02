Roughriders bidding to host 2020 Grey Cup

The Roughriders are looking to host the 2020 Grey Cup game at its new Mosaic Stadium, which would coincide with the club's 110th anniversary.

Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds confirmed on Monday the club would be bidding on the championship game.

Final bids must be submitted to the Canadian Football League in early November, and the CFL is expected to make the announcement on the host after the 2018 season.

The Riders have hosted the Grey Cup game three times, in 1995, 2003 and 2013, with the last game seeing the team complete a dream season by becoming the West Division champion and defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 45-23to win the cup before a crowd of 44,710 spectators.

There's no word on which other teams may be interested in hosting the 2020 Grey Cup. The Riders are expecting to hear an announcement on the winning bid later this year.

The 2018 Grey Cup will be held in Edmonton, with the 2019 Grey Cup event set for Calgary.