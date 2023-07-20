Roughriders ready for litmus test against B.C. Lions in Week 7

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are ready to test themselves this week, as they head into the B.C. Lions' den.

The Roughriders, 3-2, are looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking 33-31 home loss to the Calgary Stampeders this past Saturday, but they will be in tough facing a healthy and humming Lions team.

"This certainly will tell us where we're at," said Riders head coach Craig Dickenson.

"We've had a good week and we expect to be in this game. We expect to win it."

The Lions, 4-1, have the second-best record in the CFL as of publication, boasting an elite passing game and a defence that has allowed the fewest points in the league.

Football games are often won in the trenches, between the offensive and defensive lines. But Dickenson and several Riders players said that's especially true for their Week 7 matchup.

An objective for the Riders' defensive line — tied for the fewest sacks made in the league (seven) — will be breaking through the Lions' offensive line.

The Lions' O-line has allowed 10 sacks so far this year — although most of those have come during their last two games — and their quarterback, Vernon Adams Jr., has thrown for more than 1,500 yards.

"We have to get to [Adams], try to get him off his throwing point and try to get a hand in his face," said Riders defensive end Pete Robertson.

Roughriders defensive end Pete Robertson says execution and mental toughness will be key for the team's defence on Saturday against the B.C. Lions. (Will Draper/CBC)

Mental toughness will be key for the Riders' defence, because the Lions will move the chains, Robertson said.

"There are going to be plays given up, but guys have to learn that we have to move on. We can't derail on that one last play," he said.

"Mentally, you have to prepare yourself for the next one."

The Riders' offensive line is also preparing for a challenge.

The B.C. Lions have 21 sacks so far this year — second-most in the league, just one shy of the league-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Riders, meanwhile, have given up 20 sacks so far this season, including seven during last week's contest.

"Be physical, be able to run the ball and protect our quarterback," said left guard Evan Johnson about the objectives for the O-line heading into Saturday's game.

On Saturday, all eyes will be on quarterback Mason Fine, who was thrust into the starting role after Trevor Harris was carted off the field last week with a potentially season-ending knee injury.

Fine performed well against Calgary, completing six of eight passes and throwing for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. But skeptics question how the undersized pivot will manage as the starter long-term.

Fine has played for the Riders for several seasons, but the offensive line is focused on keeping him upright to "make sure that he's feeling confident in there," Johnson said.

WATCH | Roughriders will begin life this weekend with backup quarterback Mason Fine leading the charge: Roughriders will begin life this weekend with backup quarterback Mason Fine leading the charge Duration 2:05 Mason Fine will take over as the Saskatchewan Roughriders' starting quarterback this week and the 26-year-old says he is ready.

Dickenson told reporters that Fine had a "little bit of a hiccup" to learn from while practicing the two-minute offence Thursday, but the coach reiterated that Fine will be the starter for the foreseeable future.

"You're going to see good football from him," Dickenson said.

"He just needs some game action. So I'm excited to see him out there."

Kick-off on Saturday is 5 p.m. CST.