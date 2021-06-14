Sask. Roughriders ready to get back on the field after CFL announces Aug. 5 start date

Saskatchewan Roughrider fans can dust off their green-and-white jerseys.

After almost one-and-a-half-years without CFL football, the league's board of governors voted in favour of starting the 2021 campaign on Aug. 5. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are so thrilled that you are finally going to get to see the green and white at Mosaic Stadium," said Saskatchewan Roughriders president Craig Reynolds in a message on the Saskatchewan Roughrider website.

"It is going to be unlike any other season the team has ever played in, but after falling just short of a Grey Cup berth in 2019, we feel like we have some unfinished business to attend to."

The CFL plans to release a 14-game schedule for the 2021 season on Tuesday. In November, the league was still planning for a full 18-game season, but later had to move the starting date to August and the Grey Cup game in Hamilton to Dec. 12.

Roughriders players will come to Saskatchewan in a few weeks, said Reynolds, and will start training after a quarantine and testing period.

According to Saskatchewan's reopening plan, 70 per cent of people 18 and older need to have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to trigger Step 3. The second stage of Step 3 requires 70 per cent of people 12 and older to have received their first shot. Only three weeks after that will restrictions on large gatherings be lifted.

"Nothing would mean more to us, to our players, coaches and staff, to be able to put on a game day that includes 33,000 of you on your feet as the team takes the field," said Reynolds.

"Everyone is now eligible to get that shot, so if you have been putting it off or haven't quite gotten around to it — now is the time to act to help us get there."