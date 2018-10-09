RM opposed to White City's plans to annex Emerald Park

The reeve of the Rural Municipality of Edenwold is coming out against a plan that could see White City annex parts of its community.

"It looks like a complete loss to the municipality and a complete gain to the town of White City," Reeve Mitch Huber said Tuesday.

The plan in question is a proposal from the nearby town of White City, which wants to annex some of the RM's subdivision including Emerald Park, which is the regional hub for shopping and other services.

Huber is opposed to the plan and said if it happens, it will erode 40 per cent of the RM's tax base.

Layoffs, service cuts

"It would be mean layoffs for our people, both outside and inside. It would mean a complete restructuring for all aspects of the RM of Edenwold," he said.

"Basically service will have to be reduced, I would expect. Possibly dramatically reduced. You lose 40 per cent of your tax base that's going to affect everybody."

Positive for both communities

White City mayor Bruce Evans said the proposal is good for both communities and that annexation would also cut down on the RM's expenses.

He said that White City is home to a different sports and recreational facilities like baseball diamonds and a skating rink. Having these paid for by one base could offer a chance to improve services in the long run, Evans said.

"Emerald Park and the surrounding communities use all of these facilities and their taxes, we believe, should help pay for those."

White City to hit more than 20,000 residents

Evans said White City is expected to grow to around 22,000 residents in the next 25 years and the lands its looking to annex are required to support that growth.

He said that if annexation goes through, most residents will see no change in their taxes and those living in Emerald Park would see a "light reduction" in taxes.

Huber said he is skeptical of White City's process and wants to see it keep the status quo or opt for a different structure altogether.

Since the proposal was made public in May, both municipalities have hosted public meetings, but no negotiations have taken place.

Evans said the RM has refused to meet.

Provincial board could rule on issue

"At this point, we're unsure of what we have to negotiate," Huber said, adding that council is in the process of formalizing a decision it will present to the town in the near future, but would provide no firm dates.

If both sides cannot agree to negotiate a compensation package, White City could take its plan to mediation. If that failed, the next step would be the Saskatchewan Municipal Board. At that point, the board would rule on the annexation.