1 year after fatal dog attack on 6-year-old, Sask. coroner's recommendations haven't been adopted

WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing.

Lori Mushanski says she remembers every detail about Sept. 13, 2017 — the day she discovered her grandson dead.

She arrived at her Riceton, Sask., home late, picking up Tim Hortons Timbits on the drive home as a treat for her six-year-old grandson, Cameron, who lived with her and his grandfather.

"I remember pulling up in the driveway. I remember walking in the house. I remember dropping everything and going outside to call him and I remember looking over and seeing him hanging from the fence," she said through tears.

"I relive it every day."

Mauled to death

Cameron Mushanski was pronounced dead at the scene, according to RCMP and the coroner's office.

Details about the coroner's findings after an investigation into the incident were released this week, following a CBC request.

According to a Ministry of Justice spokesperson, Cameron had been playing in the front yard after school.

At one point, he reached through an opening in the fence to a dog pen "and was pulled further through the fence by a dog and his upper body was mauled by the dogs in the pen," the spokesperson said.

RCMP said the animals appeared to be Alaskan malamutes.

Dogs had attacked other animals: coroner

Last November, the investigating coroner made recommendations to both the provincial government and the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association about preventing future deaths.

The coroner recommended the province review any existing regulations in place for dangerous dogs, as well as ensure all urban and rural municipalities have proper bylaws in place to deal with them and are properly educated on any policies.

Cameron Mushanski, 6, was killed in the dog attack in Riceton, Sask., on Sept. 13, 2017. His grandmother says everyone who met him loved him. (GoFundMe)

"One must be cautious to ensure that bylaws are not restrictive to breeds of dogs but rather focus on danger of dog predation when bylaws are received," the coroner's report says.

Options like introducing a new policy or education "may play an important role in reducing the potential risk of further dog-related predation human deaths in the province."

The report also notes that the dogs that attack Cameron had previously attacked domestic animals in Alberta.

"There is evidence to suggest that since these dogs had the exposure to such a previous attack this set the stage for a potential difficult re-homing and/or for further predation."

Recommendations yet to be adopted

One week from the anniversary of the tragedy, the provincial government has yet to adopt the recommendations.

In a statement to CBC, Minister of Government Relations Warren Kaeding said provincial laws clearly specify it is up to municipalities to pass bylaws to control animals and the government is willing to help, including by offering online information.

"The ministry is open to considering these recommendations and hearing from municipal partners as to what additional tools of assistance they require to exercise their authority in this area," Kaeding said in a written statement.

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association declined to provide a statement by the time of deadline.

Changes won't help, grandmother says

Lori Mushanksi does not believe any changes to bylaws or reviews about dangerous dogs would make a difference in future scenarios because ultimately, she says, a caregiver is responsible for watching a child.

​"If somebody would have been watching [Cameron] that day it wouldn't have happened," she said, explaining his grandfather had been home at the time.

Bill Thorn, spokesperson for the Regina Humane Society, hopes the tragic dog attack reminds people to do their research before adopting a dog, like inquiring about its past behaviour. (CBC News)

Bill Thorn, director of public relations at the Regina Humane Society, said not every community in the province has rules in place to deal with dangerous dogs.

"In a perfect world, yeah, there would be bylaws that people would need to follow. Enforcing them, that's another issue. It always costs and resources can be quite thin for this kind of thing."

He said the process of declaring an animal "dangerous" or removing it from a community can be a lengthy one.

In Regina, for example, an investigation needs to happen and then, depending on circumstances, the matter could head to court and judge may have to decide the outcome.

Do research before adopting: Humane Society

"Often the owner will be in possession of the animal through that process so the animal, for all intents and purposes, would still be in the community," Thorn said.

"It might have restrictions on it, but until all that is dealt with … the animal can often remain with the owner."

He hopes last September's attack encourages people to do their research when adopting an animal, including finding out if it has behavioural challenges.

"If you can't get those answers to your satisfaction, then maybe you don't adopt that animal. Common sense plays into it, too," he said.

"There's no guarantees.… These are animals that, if put in the right situation or the wrong situation, whichever way you want to look at it, they might react in a way that you don't expect."

'Everybody still loves him'

Mushanksi is still searching for answers.

She said she never experienced issues with the dogs who attacked her grandson, despite their previous attack on livestock in Alberta.

Mushanski still owns dogs — 15 pugs and two guard dogs. She said Cameron had grown up around dogs and he knew to stay away from the pen where he ultimately was killed.

Next weekend, she said the family plans to gather to honour Cameron.

"He was very well loved and well liked in town. Everybody loved him. Everybody still loves him."