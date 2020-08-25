COVID-19 in Sask: 23rd death, no new cases reported Tuesday

Another person has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. The province says the person was in the central west region and was in the 70-to-79 age bracket.

There have now been 23 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

The province announced no new cases of the virus on Tuesday. One case was discovered to be an out-of-province resident and was removed from the Saskatchewan count.

There have been eight new recoveries.

This brings the total to 1,601 reported cases, 88 of which are considered active. In total, 1,490 people in Saskatchewan have recovered.

(CBC Saskatchewan )

The province said that 57 of the 88 active cases are in communal living settings.

There are currently four people with COVID-19 in hospital in Saskatchewan. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and three are in intensive care, also in Saskatoon.

There were 388 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan on Monday.