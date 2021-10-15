Saskatchewan reports 4 deaths, 312 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Saskatchewan health officials reported Friday that four more people have died and there are 339 people in hospital with COVID-19.

The death toll since the pandemic started is now at 773.

The number of ICU cases, 78, is just two less than the record set earlier this week.

The latest statistics indicate just over three-quarters of the people in hospital with the disease are not fully vaccinated.

Looking at new cases, the Regina zone is the province's hot spot, with 59 positive tests reported Friday. The Saskatoon region reported 33.

Here are all the new COVID-19 case numbers by region:

Far northeast: 19.

Far north central: 0.

Far northwest: 10.

Northwest: 39.

North central: 20.

Northeast: 8.

Saskatoon: 33.

Central west: 2.

Central east: 34.

Regina: 59.

Southwest: 5.

South central: 8.

Southeast: 32.

On thursday, 4,159 people received doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Over last two days, less than half of the new shots were first doses, a reversal of the October trend.

The number of people who got tested yesterday was 2,561. That's down 320 from the day before.