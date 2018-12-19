Skip to Main Content
Father of missing Regina student to travel back to Nigeria

David Chukwudum travelled across continents to come to Regina and search for his missing son, 19-year-old Promise 'Max' Chukwudum, last seen on Nov. 17.

Police chief meeting with family of Promise 'Max' Chukwudum

Stephanie Taylor · CBC News ·
Promise Chukwudum, also known as Max, was last seen near Marshall Crescent in Regina's Normanview area on Nov. 17. (SRC)

The father of a missing University of Regina student will meet with Regina's police chief before returning to Nigeria.

David Chukwudum landed in Regina on Nov. 30 to search for his son Promise 'Max' Chukwudum, who was last seen on Nov. 17 near Marshall Crescent in the Normanview neighbourhood. 

Promise, a 19-year-old rugby player and University of Regina computer science student, moved to the city last year as an international student. 

Police chief Evan Bray characterized the investigation into Chukwudum's disappearance, categorized as a missing person's case, as "robust."

David (left) and Chanazza Chukwudum, father and sister of Promise 'Max' Chukwudum, who has been missing for a month. The pair were at a vigil for Chukwudum held on Dec.13, 2018.

Bray said he met with Promise's father and his sister for a second time Tuesday and plans to meet once more before David leaves next week. 

He said he did not divulge details of the investigation, but emphasized the diligence police are taking with the case. 

"Our goal and our focus is to find Max and then try and put together the story of what happened from the time that he went missing until the time that he was located."

Bray also said they discussed contact details to ensure David is kept updated on the search. 

Rallies have been held and search parties formed to try to find Chukwudum. Regina police have also been asking residents in different parts of the city to search their properties for any signs of the student. 

A family spokesperson said another search will take place on Sunday afternoon, when people will scour fields and properties around Rambler Park, near the Italian Club, on 13th Avenue. 

-With files from Radio-Canada's Omayra Issa

