Regina police receives $6.4M from province to enhance enforcement

The Regina Police Service welcomed millions in provincial spending Thursday that, in part, will be used to bolster its child exploitation unit.

The Saskatchewan government announced Thursday that the RPS will receive $6.39 million, most of which is coming from its annual municipal police grant program.

The money will be used for 48 police positions this fiscal year, including creating a new position for the force's internet child exploitation (ICE) program.

"We know through investigators in that unit that there is more work than there is investigators currently," RPS Deputy Chief Lorilee Davies told reporters Thursday.

"That additional resource will be huge for them in being able to address and hold sexual offenders accountable."

Police serving the Regina census metropolitan area — which includes surrounding communities in addition to the city of Regina — reported 224 cybercrime incidents last year, the most since at least 2014, data shows.

RPS police reported twice as many incidents of people possessing or accessing child pornography last year than in 2020, Statistics Canada data shows.

Police reported 25 incidents in 2021, up from 12 in 2020, data shows. The number of incidents last year was the most since 2016, when there were 31.

None of the incidents last year were unfounded, data shows, but only nine people — all adults — were charged.

Police reported seven incidents of making or distributing child porn last year, down from 14 in 2020 and the fewest since 2015, data shows. But only two people — both adults — were charged.

The Saskatchewan government is giving $5.49 million to the RPS for the ICE program, as well as other initiatives such as the crime reduction team — which focuses on gangs, drug trafficking and illegal firearms — and the police and crisis team (PACT), which responds to mental health crises, said Christine Tell, Saskatchewan's minister of corrections, policing and public safety, during a news conference Thursday.

That money will go toward 43 police positions, Tell said.

Another $900,000 is coming from Saskatchewan Government Insurance as part of the combined traffic services Saskatchewan initiative, she said. Those funds will go toward five more positions.

Saskatchewan Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Christine Tell announced $6.39 million in funding for the Regina Police Service Thursday. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

"These individuals will continue to improve safety on our roads, addressing concerns such as impaired driving, distracted driving and speeding," Tell said.

The funding is significant because it shows the Saskatchewan government is a partner in combatting crime in the capital city, said Mayor Sandra Masters.

The money should help ease officers' case loads and respond to at least some of citizens' complaints, she said.

The Saskatchewan government will be spending $18.42 million total through its municipal police grants this year, Tell said, adding that there will be similar announcements made in the future for other police services.