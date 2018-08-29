Regina police says intent of murder victim ID policy not to 'leave homicide victims faceless'

Regina's police chief says the intent of a new policy around ID'ing murder victims is not to leave them "faceless."

On Wednesday, Regina's board of police commissioners has deferred approval of a new policy that could see the police service name homicide victims on a case-by-case basis, rather than automatically, as has been routine practice.

The deferral was made during a board meeting, where a report was presented containing an interpretation of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, which police say triggered the policy shift.

"At the end of the day our intent is not to further victimize someone, our intent is not to brush a crime under the carpet, to leave homicide victims faceless and let the suspects .... that are committing these crimes get away with it in anonymity that's not what this is talking about," Regina's police chief Evan Bray told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the intent of the policy is to fall in line with provincial privacy laws.

Wednesday's report included advice from the Saskatchewan Privacy Commissioner, sought following backlash from the initial proposed shift.

At the time, spokesperson Elizabeth Popowhich said when a suspect is charged, a victim's name is made public through the courts and police do not need to repeat that information. In cases where no charges are laid, she said, a victim would not be named unless it serves an investigative purpose or pertains to public safety.

Police planning case-by-case approach

Bray said it's important the service not take a blanket approach to the matter and instead look at each case individually.

He said the privacy commissioner indicates dead people have privacy rights, and according to the privacy commissioner's interpretation, a victim's name should be withheld in a several instances like if a next of kin is not notified.

Another example would be of the police chief deems it's not in the public interest to invade a deceased's privacy rights to release their names.

Bray wouldn't provide examples for when a murder victim's name could be withheld under that clause.

Privacy commissioner wants less information: minister

Saskatchewan Justice Minister Don Morgan believes the public's right to know trumps a homicide victim's privacy rights. (CBC News)

Provincial Minister of Justice Don Morgan said he expects "case-by-case" to mean that unless police cannot notify the next-of-kin, there was ongoing investigation or another unique reason, victims name would be released.

Morgan said he disagrees with the privacy commissioner, who prefers to see less information rather than more released.

"The right of the public to know is far more important than what we might deal with with the victims' rights," Morgan said.

Morgan said he will watch what RPS does next. He said the province has the ability to respond by, say, passing legislation if there are issues going forward .

Police board chairman Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said Wednesday that if there are ongoing concerns from Morgan the province should change the law.

Bray says he doesn't know if more names will be withheld

Asked Wednesday if he expects to see more names withheld once the new policy is adopted, Bray said: "I don't know," saying it will depend on circumstances.

In general, Bray said the service has withheld murder victims names,' although police's routine practice is to disclose their identities whether for investigative reasons or because it's already public.

"There's been times in the past when we've given a victim's name even though the family wasn't in favour of it."

In May, police did not release the identity of a murder victim. Bray said he was being "cautious" in that decision.

Despite that, he said the public should be confident in the information police will release.

There have been four homicides in Regina this year.