CBC Sask. listeners recommend favourite documentaries

CBC Saskatchewan's Blue Sky asked people in the province for documentary recommendations and they delivered.

Here are some of the top picks and favourite genres.

Canadian made

The film was made in Saskatchewan and follows the Colten Boushie case. (Melissa Kent/CBC)

nipawistamasowin: We Will Stand Up

Valerie in Little Pine, Sask. said this film is "a must for everyone in Saskatchewan to see."

It follows the case of Colten Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man who was shot dead in rural Saskatchewan. It follows Boushie's family during the trial of Gerard Stanley, the man who was acquitted of Boushie's murder after testifying his gun went off accidentally.

The film also looks at colonial history and injustice endured by First Nations people. It recently won a top prize at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival in Toronto

.

Crime

Sour Grapes

Jim, from near Delisle, Sask., suggested this film.

It's a crime documentary about a man who defrauded some wealthy people.

Rudy Kurniawan is a wine fraudster who sold "extraordinary wines" which he promised his buyers were aged to perfection. It turns out the wines were not the wonderful vintages he had advertised.

Jim pointed out the film has Saskatchewan roots as the editor, James Scott, grew up in Saskatoon.

History

They Shall Not Grow Old

Two people called in to suggest this film. Jim from Saskatoon said "it is the best documentary movie ever made," while Joe from Regina said it, "is a really amazing feat and everybody should see it".

The film, directed by Peter Jackson of Lord of the Rings fame, uses at 100-year-old footage from World War I. Jackson and his production team went through the hundreds of hours of footage from the Imperial War Museum's archives. They restored and colourized the footage and added sound effects to create a more immersive experience.

How to Change the World

Jim, from near Delisle, Sask., also suggested this film, calling it "an excellent documentary."

The film uses archival footage from 1971 and shows a small activist group, later known as Greenpeace, as they sail from Vancouver to Alaska. It shows the creation of the environmental organization and their efforts to stop an atomic bomb test. The Canadia-United Kingdom co-production was released in 2015 at the Sundance Film Festival.

Environmental

Blackfish

Blackfish looks at the toll captivity can have on animals who are kept away from their natural environment. It tells the story of an orca whale named Tilikum, who was held in captivity for most of its life. It is believed that as a result of his captivity, Tilikum was responsible for three deaths.

<a href="https://twitter.com/BlueSkyCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueSkyCBC</a> a great doc is called black fish.. it's a doc that tells the story of orca whales in captivity, specifically sea world and marine world.. it really makes u wonder about smart animals in captivity.. seen on Netflix.. —@sbclarke1983

Addicted to Plastic

This Canadian documentary was released in 2008. It follows a group of people who are dedicated to cleaning up plastic. It also looks at what we know about plastic and the long-lasting effects it can have on the environment.

Pauletta from Pelly, Sask. recommended this film. She said it "really affected [her]."