Saskatchewan's five-phase plan to come out from under coronavirus-related restrictions and reopen its economy is set to start Monday.

Phase one will see restrictions lifted on certain medical services, as well as a focus on outdoor recreation:

Medical services including dentistry, optometry, physical therapy, opticians, podiatry, occupational therapy and chiropractic treatment.

Facilities to accommodate low-risk outdoor activities, such as boating and fishing.

Online reservations for campgrounds, which are set to open on June 1.

Golf courses will reopen with restrictions beginning May 15.

This doesn't apply to La Loche or Lloydminster, where there are outbreaks of COVID-19.

Phase two of the reopening plan is supposed to start May 19, with businesses like clothing stores, hair salons and pawnshops able to open. Premier Scott Moe has said that any dates set out can change at any time.

Phases three to five do not yet have dates. Businesses like gyms and child-care centres are in phase three. Restaurants can also open then at 50 per cent capacity. Phase four includes businesses like bingo halls and casinos. Phase five is the lifting of long-term restrictions.

Mixed emotions

Alison Matsyk, owner and physiotherapist at Stapleford Health and Rehab Centre, closed her business officially on March 20. All of her 35 staff were laid off from two clinics in Regina and Weyburn.

She said she was scared then because she had no idea when she would be able to open up again. Now that the time has come, she said there are mixed emotions.

Matsyk said she is glad to be able to provide her service again. February and March is a time when a lot of people have falls due to ice and the thaw-freeze cycle. She said those people, plus others who had recent surgeries, were falling through the cracks, so she and some of her colleagues had started doing some sessions via video chat.

"It's very apparent that there is a huge need that's getting missed," Matsyk said.

"[I] definitely feel excited to help more of those people and a lot of those people definitely need help in person rather than just over the video."

'What's our risk?'

Despite this, there is some trepidation too.

"The nervousness part comes with, 'What's it going to be like? What's our risk?'" she said.

"I have to think about the staff and I have to think about all the clients that walk in the door. It's a little bit of a big burden to hold on to to ... know that you're responsible for that many people and the safety of that many people."

Matsyk's clinics are undergoing a lot of change to prepare for seeing people in person again. Plexiglas has been installed at the front desks, the waiting room has been re-arranged, and they're doing other work to minimize the amount of time people spend at the front desk. The clinics will be emailing receipts, taking payment online and having staff book the next appointment during the session rather than have people come back to the desk after to re-book.

Personal protective equipment will also be required for staff and they're asking the public to wear their own masks when they come in. If they don't have them, one will be provided.

Not all the staff will be back to work, and some staff will be coming back just part-time for now.

"It's definitely the new normal that everybody's talking about," she said. "I think it'll be interesting to see how this first week goes."