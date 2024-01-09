Poorly cut grass and rank-smelling rink food: Sask. RCMP release worst 911 calls of 2023

Saskatchewan RCMP fielded more than 352,000 calls for service in 2023. Not all of them were emergencies.

Some "missed the mark," Mounties said in a Tuesday news release, highlighting some of the more unusual calls that came in last year.

Police are taking the chance to remind people that while the list may be amusing, 911 is for emergencies only — and the examples show the types of calls that divert police resources.

"When I'm answering calls that aren't an emergency, it means I'm not available for someone else who really does need potentially life-saving help," Lee Rosin, recruiter for the Saskatchewan RCMP Operational Communications Centre, said in the news release.

According to the list, calls ranged from people hoping police officers could be their personal couriers to those who were bugged by insects.

Here's the Saskatchewan RCMP's top 10 list of miscalls, along with their own "punny" headlines:

Rocky's in the house

An individual called 911 to complain that their friend hit them in the face during their boxing match.

Bug alert

A call came in to 911 dispatchers from a person saying that wasps were getting into their house. The caller wanted an officer to help remove them.

What a mess

A frustrated parent called 911 complaining that their child wouldn't clean their room.

Beep, beep

A caller advised that their smoke detector's battery was low and requested an RCMP officer pick some up for them.

Sunshine

An individual called 911 asking if they could park their car on the opposite side of the street to avoid the sun hitting their leather interior.

We're in this toget-hair

A 911 caller asked for a hair salon's phone number so they could book a haircut.

Hangry

A caller advised that their bag of chips got stuck in a vending machine, and they were hoping an officer would come help get the chips unstuck.

Buzz off

A concerned individual called 911 to advise that their campsite was being invaded by bugs and they had no bug spray.

Grass is always greener

A frustrated individual called to complain that their grass wasn't cut properly by the person they'd hired.

Order up

An individual called to complain that the smell of deep-fried food at a rink was too strong.