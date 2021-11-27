2 people found dead in vehicle northeast of Prince Albert were from Montreal Lake Cree Nation: RCMP

RCMP have identified the people who were found dead in a vehicle northeast of Prince Albert on Thursday night as Damien Penner, 19, and Terance Naytowhow, 34.

Both are from Montreal Lake Cree Nation, about 100 kilometres north of Prince Albert, police said Saturday.

Their deaths are considered suspicious and are being investigated by the RCMP major crimes unit.

A Friday post on Montreal Lake Cree Nation's Facebook page said "due to the tragic losses within the community, we recognize that fear may be a factor among members."

It did not go into specific detail, or indicate if the post was connected with the RCMP investigation.

On Thursday, officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle — a silver 2019 Volkswagen Atlas SUV — near Highway 355, between Albertville and Meath Park, according to a Saturday RCMP news release.

Police found the two men dead in the vehicle just before 9 p.m.

Investigators are now looking for information on the whereabouts of Penner and Naytowhow, or the SUV, on Thursday or in the days before, said RCMP.

They ask anyone with information to call a local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).