Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public's help locating a missing 28-year-old man.

Police say Mitchell Robert Davis, 28, was last seen Friday evening in Candle Lake.

He has not been heard from since, and his family is concerned for his well-being, RCMP said in a press release.

Mitchell is believed to be driving a dark blue 2002 Honda CR-V with the British Columbia license place HP233F.

Police say his direction of travel is not known, but he has previously frequented the Saskatoon and Edmonton areas.

Mitchell is described by police as being five-foot-seven, with black hair, brown eyes, a small beard and a medium build.

He may be wearing a fur hat and a dark grey jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smeaton RCMP at (306) 426-2630 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.