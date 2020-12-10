North Battleford RCMP seize 15 kgs of meth, other drugs after arresting Alberta man for erratic driving

A 36-year-old Alberta man was arrested near Battleford, Sask., earlier this week for erratic driving — then officers found a combined 17 kilograms of methamphetamine and other drugs in his vehicle, RCMP say.

"A police officer never knows what circumstances they might encounter when conducting a traffic stop — you never know who or what will be inside that vehicle," Insp. Tom Beck, officer in charge of the North Battleford RCMP detachment, said in a news release.

Someone called North Battleford RCMP to report an erratic driver around 11:30 a.m. CST Monday. Officers eventually found the reported SUV and pulled it over on Highway 16 near Battleford, Sask., a town nearly 130 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, police said.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Alberta, was the only person in the vehicle. He was arrested without incident, police said.

An ensuing search of the vehicle found about 15 kilograms of meth, roughly one kilogram each of cocaine and an unidentified substance that police have sent for testing, "small amounts" of fentanyl and "a quantity" of cash, police said.

The amount of meth found in the vehicle amounts to 150,000 individual hits, as 0.1 grams is all that's needed to get high from the drug.

The amount of cocaine in the vehicle could equate to roughly 1,000 individual doses, RCMP said.

The 36-year-old was charged with two counts of breaching a release order and one count each of possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The man appeared Wednesday in provincial court in North Battleford, Sask., police said.

