Sask. RCMP asking for public help after young girl sexually assaulted in hockey rink dressing room

Mounties are asking the public for any information after a young girl reported being sexually assaulted in a rink dressing room in western Saskatchewan.

On Sunday, RCMP received a report of a sexual assault at the Lashburn Sportsplex, a hockey rink in the town of Lashburn, near the Saskatchewan-Alberta border and about 225 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

A girl younger than 10 told her parents she was sexually assaulted, RCMP say. The parents the called police.

Officers responded immediately, but could not find the suspect, RCMP say.

A "significant police investigation" is underway, police say, and has so far determined that a man sexually assaulted the girl in a dressing room at the rink some time between noon and 1:30 p.m. CST Sunday.

The man is described as being in his 40s and clean-shaven, with dark hair. He was wearing a black jacket at the time of the assault, police say.

RCMP are seeking any information about the incident, including photos or videos taken in the lobby of the Lashburn Sportsplex, or home security footage that captures the roadway near the arena, during the suspected timeframe.

People can report information, or learn how to submit photos and videos, by calling Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers online, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.