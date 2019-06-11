Saskatchewan RCMP investigating Edmonton woman's disappearance as a homicide

A woman who went missing from North Battleford, Sask., last month is now the subject of a homicide investigation.

​​​​​​RCMP first asked for the public's help to find Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere on May 12.

She lived in Edmonton and was visiting North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation for a funeral.

A few days later, police said her disappearance was considered suspicious.

They believed the 25-year-old may have tried hitchhiking back to Edmonton.

Police say over the last few days, they have executed search warrants in a number of locations in North Battleford. They're now reviewing the information they gathered.

On Monday, RCMP said they believe her disappearance is the result of foul play.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information should contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.