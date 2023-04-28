Human remains found in Cree Nation landfill in western Sask., RCMP say

Human remains were discovered at landfill in western Saskatchewan a week ago, RCMP say.

Pierceland RCMP received a call on April 21 regarding human remains at the landfill on Big Island Lake Cree Nation, about 320 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, near the Saskatchewan-Alberta border.

Responding Mounties secured the remains. Members of the Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit further searched the area but did not find any more human remains, police say.

An autopsy was perform April 24, the results of which have eliminated recent missing persons from the area, police say.

The Saskatchewan RCMP historical case unit — which investigates longstanding unsolved missing persons cases, homicides, suspicious deaths and found human remains — has taken over the investigation.

The RCMP's National Centre for Missing Persons and Human Remains, missing person co-ordinator and the Pierceland detachment, as well as the Cree Nation and Saskatchewan Coroners Office, will help the unit identify whose remains were found in the landfill.

Police say they will also seek co-operation from families of missing persons.

Anyone with information is asked to Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330, or their local police service.

Information can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.