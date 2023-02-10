Man dead, woman injured after break-and-enter in eastern Sask. Friday morning: RCMP

Four schools in eastern Saskatchewan are in hold-and-secure situations after a fatal break-in at a nearby home early Friday morning.

Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP were called shortly after 4 a.m. CST about a break-and-enter and a suspicious death at a home about 20 kilometres south of the village of Stockholm, Sask., and the town of Esterhazy, Sask., police say.

Mounties found a man who lived in the house dead at the scene. Police consider the death suspicious.

Officers also found an injured woman, who was sent to hospital, police say.

Police say the investigation has so far determined that three males broke into the home, stole at least one firearm and the home owner's vehicle, then fled. Police did not specify whether the assailants are adults or youth, and don't have any descriptions of the suspects at this time.

The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned and in flames on a nearby grid road, police say.

RCMP continue to investigate.

As a precaution, Good Spirit School Division No. 204, which operates 28 schools in eastern and central Saskatchewan, has placed four of its schools under hold-and-secure — a protocol implemented when there is an emergency outside, but unrelated to, a school.

PJ Gillen School and Esterhazy High School in Esterhazy, Macdonald School in Stockholm, and Grayson School in Grayson are the schools affected.

Their doors are locked and monitored, and only students will be allowed in. Classes can continue as normal, but no one is allowed to leave until the situation is over, according to the school district.

If someone has to leave or enter the building, it will be done at a secure entrance in consultation with the school principal, the district says.

In the meantime, RCMP are urging the public to stay vigilant, and report any suspicious activity or information to police by calling 911, or their local RCMP detachment or police service.