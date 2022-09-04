Sask. RCMP suspect dangerous persons in Regina after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon

Melfort RCMP have issued a provincewide dangerous persons alert after several calls of stabbings in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.

Police said they received a report that the two suspects, identified by RCMP as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, may have been traveling in the Arcola Avenue area in Regina around 11:45 a.m.

"As the suspects are at large, we have also asked for the alert to be extended to Manitoba and Alberta," RCMP said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

They released that information just after noon CT Sunday.

In the alert issued at 8:20 a.m. CT Sunday, they said two male suspects are believed to be in a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI. As the suspects may have access to a vehicle, the RCMP have expanded the alert provincewide.

Police are asking Regina residents to take precautions and consider sheltering in place. RCMP said residents should be careful about allowing others into their home and to not leave a secure location.

A 10 a.m. CT update from the Saskatchewan RCMP said there are multiple victims in multiple locations and it appears victims are being attacked at random.

Weldon is located about 50 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert, and about 25 kilometres southwest of James Smith Cree Nation.

Sask. RCMP issued a provincewide alert Sunday following stabbing in James Smith Cree Nation. (CBC Graphics)

Damien Sanderson is described as being five foot seven inches, weighing 155 pounds. with black hair and brown eyes.

Myles Sanderson is listed as being six foot and one inch tall and 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The alert was first issued at 7:12 a.m. CT Sunday and has since had several updates.

Residents in the Regina area are also being advised to not approach suspicious persons and to not pick up hitchhikers.

Instead, the RCMP said they should report suspicious persons, emergencies or information to 911.

They are also being asked to not share the locations of police.

STARS response

Three STARS air ambulances were sent to James Smith Cree Nation between 6:01 and 6:49 a.m.

Mark Oddan with STARS ambulance said in an email two of those helicopters were sent from Saskatoon and one from Regina.

The first crew from Saskatoon triaged patients at the scene, and the second aircraft brought a physician to the scene to lead the response.

Other ground crews transported patients to Prince Albert, Nipawin and Melfort hospitals, Oddan said in the email.

The three STARS ambulances transported one patient each to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Two patients were taken from the scene and one was transported from the hospital in Melfort where they had arrived via ground ambulance.