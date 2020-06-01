Sask. RCMP respond to 62 calls related to COVID-19 last week

Saskatchewan RCMP say they responded to 62 COVID-19-related calls from May 22 to May 28.

Thirteen calls were for gatherings of more than 10 people, three complaints were about people failing to self-isolate when allegedly required to do so and the 46 other calls were listed as "COVID-19-related complaints."

No charges were laid as a result of these calls.

RCMP said in a news release they "continue to work closely with Saskatchewan Health Authorities to investigate any potential violations of the Order."