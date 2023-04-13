$900K seized by police in September forfeited to Sask. government

Nearly $900,000 from a semi-truck that was confiscated by police last September has been forfeited to the Saskatchewan government, RCMP say.

On Sept. 1, 2022, the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol inspected a semi heading east on the outskirts of Regina.

The truck was headed for Headingley, Man.

Officers noted violations and missing documentation and found three bags that contained sums of cash in clear, vacuum-sealed plastic bags.

Police added the packaging was "consistent" with organized crime.

The bags, which contained nearly $898,000, were seized and the two men in the truck were arrested. The men were later released with no charges, police say.

The highway patrol, White Butte RCMP, Regina Police Service and the RCMP federal serious and organized crime (FSOC) Saskatchewan — a unit that helps with federal and international operations — worked together on an investigation.

The FSOC, with help from RCMP investigators in Saskatoon, Public Prosecution Service Canada and the provincial justice ministry, determined the money should be referred to Saskatchewan's civil forfeiture process.

The province's civil forfeiture program allows the government to take ownership of property that was acquired through, or used in, "unlawful activity," according to the province's website.

The Crown applied for civil forfeiture on March 30, and the Court of King's Bench in Regina ordered the money be forfeited to the program, police say.

RCMP say the investigation into the money is now finished.